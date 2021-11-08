Sharjah: Shoaib Malik was stupendous with the bat on Sunday at Sharjah against Scotland, but it was not the Pakistan all-rounder that stole the show despite bagging the player of the match for his whirlwind 18-ball 54. It was his wife Sania Mirza, who was in the stands cheering for Malik. Sania was wearing a black outfit and was in the stands with her son. It was her reactions that have now become the talk of the town.Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar on India's Exit From T20 WC; Reckons Virat Kohli & Co Could Have Avoided Last Few IPL Games

This is not the first time Sania has been at a stadium cheering for Shoaib. It is no secret that she is a big fan of her husband and has quite often been spotted at stadiums. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Shoaib Malik Sizzles in Pakistan's 72-Run Win, to Face Australia in Semifinals

Fans from India and Pakistan have taken to social media and are reacting: Also Read - IND vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's India vs Namibia T20, Team News For Match 42 at Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 8 Monday

Two Indians who Qualify for semi-final

Sania Mirza and Samia Hassan pic.twitter.com/XxsdogBdZy — Zeeshan Ali (@Alizeesam1) November 8, 2021

Thanks to Malik’s breathtaking knock, he was awarded the man of the match.

“If you’re playing on a good track, then you take a couple of balls to get your eye in before you start attacking, but on these tracks, you might take 6-8 balls, assess the conditions, and then start playing your shots. The win is a big thing, you take a lot of confidence going deep into the tournament. For myself, I’m in good form and I want to be more consistent which can help the team, still fit and it’s going to be a big game (Semis) and we are going to give our best shot,” Malik at the post-match presentation.