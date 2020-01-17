India tennis star Sania Mirza is just a step away from securing the title at the ongoing Hobart International 2020 in Australia after entering the women’s doubles summit clash on Friday. Sania, with her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok, beat Slovenian-Czech pair of Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova 7-6 (3) 6-2 in semi-finals.

The opening set was pretty much an even affair with Sania-Nadia made to sweat before securing it to take the lead. With the momentum on their side after having won the tie-breaker, the fifth seed pair upped their game to boss over their opponents breaking them thrice – in second, sixth and eighth game – to win the second set 6-2 and thus cruise into the title clash.

The pair will now face Shuai Peng and Shuai Zhang of China. The Chinese pair literally didn’t drop a sweat to win their semi-final match as they got a walkover with Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens and Alison Van Uytvanck conceding due to injury.

The 33-year-old Sania is playing in her first tournament in over two years.

Her last tournament was China Open in October 2017 following which she took a long break owing to a combination of injuries and personal reasons. Sania has won six Grand Slam titles and is a former world No. 1 doubles player.

She is the most successful singles female tennis player from India, having reached a career-best ranking of 27 before retiring in 2013 to focus on doubles. She has won three doubles and as many mixed Grand Slam doubles titles so far.