Sania Mirza in Tears After Losing Her Last Grand Slam Match at Australian Open | WATCH VIRAL Video

Sania Mirza could not hold back her tears as she got emotional at the Rod Laver Arena thanking everyone for their unconditional support.

Melbourne: It was not the perfect finish that Sania Mirza would have hoped for on Friday as the Indian pair lost the mixed doubles final against their Brazilian counterparts in straight-sets in the Australian Open. Following the loss, Sania was in tears knowing this was her last appearance at a Grand Slam. Sania recalled how her journey started in Melbourne when she played Serena Williams in the third round. She could not hold back her tears as she got emotional at the Rod Laver Arena thanking everyone for their unconditional support.

“I’m still gonna play a couple more tournaments but my journey of my professional career started in Melbourne. It started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena Williams in the third round here as an 18 year old,” she said.

“I’ve had the privilege to come back here again and again and win some tournaments here and play some great final amongst you all, and it’s Rod Laver Arena has really been special in my life. And I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my career at in a Grand Slam. So thank you so much for making me feel at home here,” she added.

“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at.” We love you, Sania ❤️@MirzaSania • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/E0dNogh1d0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023

Mirza, who has won six Grand Slam doubles championships — three in mixed, including the 2009 Australian Open — will retire next month after a tournament in Dubai.