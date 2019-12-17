Sania Mirza has been slaying it off the court for weeks now. From leaving fans drooling over her stunning photos from sister Anam’s wedding festivities to taking the style quotient a notch above all, the Indian tennis star’s Instagram feed has been a delight to follow.

Latest in her stunning series of photos is her cover photo for Healthcare India. Ditching the traditional look Mirza is setting fitness goals this time around.

Teaming a floral print top and a jumpsuit track with a black track pullover worn just off shoulder Mirza is looking smoking hot in wavy hair that is let loose with the background of what it seems like a green pasture. The title of the Magazine with Mirza in focus is ‘Sania Mirza Back in Form’.

Sania shared the cover image on her Instagram with the caption “The only bad work out is the one you didnt do 😏 Cover girl for @healthcaremagazine this month 🖤 @think_ink_communications.”

The post uploaded yesterday afternoon has so far garnered over 55,000 likes at the time of writing.

This is not the first time Mirza covered the cover of a magazine and slayed it like it’s nobody’s business. Recently, she and sister Anam were featured on the cover of Khaleej Times ahead of the latter’s wedding.

In July she appeared on the cover of L’Officiel India in a hot avatar

In June she was featured on the cover of fitness magazine Urbane

L’Officiel has featured in 2017 as well

In 2017 she graced the cover of Better Homes and Gardens

In 2016, Sania Mirza slayed it with a traditional look for the cover of Outlook Splurge

In 2016 she was on the over of Verge at her radiant best

View this post on Instagram Cover girl for @verveindia this month 😀 woot woot 💁🙆🏻🙅🏻🙋🏻 A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Jun 1, 2016 at 9:47am PDT

She was on the cover of Label Bazaar in 2016 at her smoking hot best

View this post on Instagram @labelbazaar 💃🏽 coming soon 💅👛🎒👝👒💄 #thisjuly #hyderabad A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Apr 17, 2016 at 5:54am PDT

In 2015, she came on the cover of The Juice

She was also featured on the cover India Today Woman for the month of April in 2015

In 2014, she was on the cover of Forbes India