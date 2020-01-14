Playing in her first WTA circuit match in just over two years, India’s Sania Mirza made a winning return, advancing to the quarter-finals of the Hobart International on Tuesday. Partnering Ukraine’s Nadia Kichenok, Mirza registered 2-6, 7-6 (3), 10-3 win over Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia and Japan’s Miyu Kato in a contest that lasted an hour and 41 minutes.

In the absorbing contest, the pair of Sania-Kichenok looked rusty, double-faulting twice in the opening set which they eventually lost. However, they upped their game in the second set taking it to the tie-breaker before pocketing it to draw level.

With the momentum on their side, the Indo-Ukrainian duo then marched ahead in the final set winning it 10-3.

They will next face American duo of Vania King and Christina McHale for a place in the semi-finals.

King-McHale beat the fourth-seeded Georgina Garcia Perez and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-2, 7-5 in the other quarter-final match.

Sania’s last tournament was China Open in October 2017 following which she took a long break owing to a combination of injuries and personal reasons. The 33-year-old has won six Grand Slam titles and is a former world No. 1 doubles player.