Getting back in shape after pregnancy has been Indian tennis star Sania Mirza‘s focus recently and the she has been grinding it out in the gym to drop the weight.

She has been sharing her gym workout sessions on Instagram and on ‘Day 4’ she provided a low down of her grueling gym regime with consists on 2km warm-up on treadmill and then set of full body workout chart.

“Getting into it .. and it was all bout strength training with a bit of cardio since I still needed to drop weight but also needed to be strong for my sport .. it consisted of – 2 km warm up on tread mill followed by a lot of stretches and exercises to loosen my lower back and hips .since my body was adapting to so much exercise after a while needed to make sure I stay injury free .. Bench press – 4 sets of 10 (try and increase weight with every set and decrease reps),” she wrote on Instagram with a video of her work out.

She went on to add: “And finally 20 mins of running cool down on 9 km .. it’s all bout muscle memory , when I started I didn’t think I could do any of it but you’ll be amazed how quickly the muscle, body and mind adapt to exercise 🙃 #mummahustles”

Here’s here full workout regime:

Lat pull downs – 4 sets x 12 reps

Forward moving jumps 4 sets x 12 reps

Glutal kick backs – 4 sets x12 reps

Dead lifts – I started with 15 kilos 4 sets

Assisted push up – 4 sets of 12

Body weight squats – 4 sets of 20

Ski abs – 4 sets of 24

Burpees – 4 sets of 8

leg press – 4 sets x 6