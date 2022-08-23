New Delhi: India’s tennis ace Sania Mirza on Tuesday announced that she has pulled out of the US Open due to an elbow injury. “I hurt my forearm/ elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously didn’t realize how bad it is until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have torn a little bit o my tendon. I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of the US Open,” Mirza said posting a story on Instagram.Also Read - Sania Mirza And Mate Pavic Advance To Second Round Of Wimbledon Mixed Doubles

“This isn’t ideal and is terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement but I will keep you all posted,” she added. Also Read - Sania Mirza to Rod Laver; How Tennis Fraternity Hailed GOAT Rafael Nadal's 14th at Roland Garos

The 2022 US Open will be played from August 29-September 11 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York. Also Read - Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Knocked Out of Miami Open