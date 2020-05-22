Calling the crash of a Pakistan International Airlines plane on Friday ”heartbreaking”, India tennis ace Sania Mirza urged the Almighty to give strength to the families of the deceased. Sania reacted while commenting on her husband Shoaib Malik’s tweet. Also Read - Tennis: Sania Mirza Becomes First Indian to Win Fed Cup Heart Award, Donates Prize Money to CM's Relief Fund

"May Allah have mercy and give strength to the loved ones of the deceased ..no amount of condolences can be enough .. Heartbreaking and so so tragic," her response to Malik read.

The flight was about to land in Karachi when the crash happened at the Jinnah Garden area which is close to Model Colony in Malir.

The plane was reportedly carrying around 99 passengers and eight crew and was flying from Lahore to Jinnah International Airport before the incident took place.

The sad part of the crash is its timing – it comes in at a time when the country, like every other nation is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Pakistan skipper and current Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan also offered his prayers and condolences to families of the deceased. He assured the citizens that an immediate inquiry will be instituted over the crash.