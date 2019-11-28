Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Thursday revealed that she will return to playing competitive tennis with the Hobart International in January 2020, two years after taking a maternity break.

Sania, 33, who had taken a two years maternity break last played at China Open in October 2017. She also revealed that she will team up with Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok, the current world number 38.

Sania, married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, gave birth to their first son, Izhaan, in October last year.

“I am playing in Hobart, then I am playing the Australian Open. I am planning to play a tournament in Mumbai, which is a USD 25,000 (ITF women event) next month, but I am 50-50 about it, so let’s see how my wrist behaves. We will see, but Hobart and Australian Open (for sure),” she said at a press conference on Thursday.

“There are a lot of changes when you have a baby. Your routine and sleep pattern changes. I (now) feel fit, my body is where it used to be before I had the baby. It was only six-seven months ago, where I thought about it as a realistic possibility,” she said.

For the Australian Open, Sania said that she will partner American Rajeev Ram for the mixed doubles event.

Sania said she encountered a bout with Chikungunya fever recently. “Three months ago I got this virus Chikangunya, that was a setback because for two weeks I was sick. I have left wrist pain out of the blue, because of this virus and it can last up to three months to one year. All and all I feel good, today I can tell you that I am ready to compete again. Of course, it will take me time to the level that I was playing (before), but it is good start for me to feel good physically,” she said.

And is Tokyo 2020 Olympics on her mind? “I have been there (Olympics) three times and last time we were unlucky to not win a medal. If I am able to put myself in that position to able to compete at the Olympics again for the fourth time in my life, I would be really honoured and privileged. I have got three slams before Olympics and for me it’s week to week and day to day,” she explained.