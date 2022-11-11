Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik to Get DIVORCED Soon? Here’s The REAL TRUTH

Dubai: Multiple reports suggest that Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and veteran Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik are set to get divorced. While the official word is yet to be out, a close friend confirmed that the paperwork is in the works and the confirmation would be out soon. The close friend confirmed this piece of news in a conversation with Zee News Hindi. According to the reports by InsideSport, the member said, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated.”

Sania is currently residing in Dubai, while Malik is in Pakistan working for ‘A Sports’ with the World Cup on. Not long back, Sania uploaded a picture on Instagram which read, “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah”.