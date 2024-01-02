Sania Mirza to Make a Comeback at Australian Open 2024, Here’s HOW!

Home

Australian Open 2024: Sania would be part of the commentary panel for the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne.

Sania Mirza to make a comeback, but as a commentator for Australian Open 2024. (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: So yes, in what would come as a piece of good news for fans, legendary tennis star Sania Mirza is all set to make a comeback at the Australian Open 2024 as a commentator. Sania would be part of the commentary panel for the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne. Not long back, Sania nearly won the Mixed Doubles at the Australian Open in 2023. She and Rohan Bopanna lost in the final. “It (commentary) helps me stay in touch with the game (tennis) that has been my life,” Sania Mirza told on Monday ahead of the Australian Open stint in her new role for Sony TV.

Sania has won three women’s doubles and three mixed doubles titles in Grand Slam besides gold medals in the 2006 Doha and 2010 Incheon Asian Games. She is the only Indian woman player to be ranked No.1 in doubles and top-30 in women’s singles during a professional career that stretched for two decades — from February 2003 to February 2023.

In the Rio Olympics in 2016, Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lost to Lucie Hradecka and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic in the bronze medal clash.

“I think that if I have something in my career that I feel that I am missing is probably that Olympic medal. We came so close to it in Rio in 2016 and I don’t usually cry after I lose matches, but that is something that sometimes when I think about it even today, it hurts me,” Sania said in an interview with former India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy on JioCinema original show ‘Home of Heroes’.

