ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Veteran Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik walked into bat with Pakistan in trouble chasing a mammoth 337. He came into bat with Pakistan reeling at 129/4 in the 27th over. He came into bat after Mohammed Hafeez was dismissed. It was a back of a length delivery from Hardik Pandya around off and Shoaib Malik chopped it on to the stumps. He was trying to play it with soft hands as the ball deflects right on to the stumps. Once he was dismissed, fans unnecessarily started roasting Sania Mirza. Sania Mirza is Shoaib’s wife and an ace Indian tennis player.

Here is how trolls reacted.

@realshoaibmalik leave, please leave. You are good for nothing. And if you are not convinced, @MirzaSania kindly do us a favor and ask him to quit! #CWC19 #CWC2019 #INDvsPAK — Dr danish khan (@Drdanishkhan7) June 16, 2019

Iss performance kay baad Sania Mirza ko Shoaib ko ghar sey kharij kr dena chaheay. #PAKvIND — Mr. Bojangles (@moohibamjad) June 16, 2019

Mujhay aisa lag raha hai k #ShoaibMalik ne puri team ko, #SaniaMirza ki free membership de di hai, tabhi itni ghatiya performance k bawajood wo ab tak team ka hissa hain.#CWC19 #INDvPak #IndiaVsPakistan #TeamIndia #PAKvIND @SarfarazA_54 — Siddiqui (@Creative_Virgo) June 16, 2019

Jijaji ka score baanjh. #SorryHadToDoIt — Amol Parashar (@amolparashar) June 16, 2019

Meanwhile, India’s captain and vice-captain ran the show in their much-awaited World Cup clash against Pakistan here on Sunday. While Rohit Sharma smashed a masterful 140 off 113 balls (4×14, 6×3), skipper Virat Kohli hit a 65-ball 77 (4×7) as India scored 336/5 in the allotted 50 overs.