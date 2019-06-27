Pakistan vs New Zealand: Ace tennis star Sania Mirza faced trolls again! This time too, it was unnecessary. It was after Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Edgbaston. After the match, Sania took to social media and mentioned how the game was a great leveler. “What an incredibly great leveler sport can be,” read Sania’s post. It was unfortunate that fans found a way to troll her over such a positive post. Fans thanked Sania Mirza as Shoaib Malik did not play. The fickle fans felt Pakistan won because Malik did not feature and Haris Sohail grabbed his opportunity well.
Here is what the trolls read.
Malik started facing trolls for spending time with Sania Mirza late in the night before the India match at a restaurant and then registering a golden duck.
“Definitely crowd always supports Pakistan team. Thank you for all the support. Fielding is important, but we didn’t field well until today and we worked hard in our practice sessions. Good to see the results today. Whenever Pakistan team is pushed to the corner, we do well. It’s a great team effort, Firstly the bowlers,” said Sarfaraz Ahmed after the win.
With the win, Pakistan is right back in the fray for a semi-final spot.