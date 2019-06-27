Pakistan vs New Zealand: Ace tennis star Sania Mirza faced trolls again! This time too, it was unnecessary. It was after Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Edgbaston. After the match, Sania took to social media and mentioned how the game was a great leveler. “What an incredibly great leveler sport can be,” read Sania’s post. It was unfortunate that fans found a way to troll her over such a positive post. Fans thanked Sania Mirza as Shoaib Malik did not play. The fickle fans felt Pakistan won because Malik did not feature and Haris Sohail grabbed his opportunity well.

Here is what the trolls read.

Thanks to Shoaib Malik for not playing mam! 😂 — Imran (@Misz93) June 26, 2019

All credits to shoaib for not playing 🤢😉 — Sameer Mishra (@Sameer_finn) June 26, 2019

Support Harris SohaiL 😍😍

— KāShī ❁ (@PTi_InSafiyan) June 26, 2019

Malik seeing Pakistan win without him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0j0MsHo38M — Haris Abbasi (@Abbasirock2) June 26, 2019

Take your hubby on vacation 😁 — Dr. Aliya Kareem (@DrAliya7) June 26, 2019

Malik started facing trolls for spending time with Sania Mirza late in the night before the India match at a restaurant and then registering a golden duck.

But jija ji should have been allowed to play 🙁 — Neerja Gogoi (@TypoMantri) June 26, 2019

Credits goes to shoaib malik for giving chance to Haris 🤩😋 — Asad🇵🇰 (@GoStudyAsad) June 26, 2019

Thankyou for the sheesha pictures. Uske bagher abhi tak Malik khelra hota. Love you. — Areeba 🇵🇰 (@areeba_fasihi) June 26, 2019

*Haris Sohail Scoring Back to Back 50s* Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik in his Uber: pic.twitter.com/gPUZSpa3ej — Asad🇵🇰 (@GoStudyAsad) June 26, 2019

“Definitely crowd always supports Pakistan team. Thank you for all the support. Fielding is important, but we didn’t field well until today and we worked hard in our practice sessions. Good to see the results today. Whenever Pakistan team is pushed to the corner, we do well. It’s a great team effort, Firstly the bowlers,” said Sarfaraz Ahmed after the win.

With the win, Pakistan is right back in the fray for a semi-final spot.