Sania Mirza lifted the WTA Hobart International Trophy with partner Nadiia Kichenok and complete a dream comeback to professional tennis. The unseeded pair of Sania and Kichenok defeated second-seed Chinse team of Shaui Peng and Shuai Zhang 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 21 minutes.

Sania, playing her first tournament in over two years, warmed up nicely for the Australian open, where she’ll be partnering Rohan Bopanna in the mixed-doubles category, by clinching her 42nd WTA title and first since Brisbane International trophy in 2007 with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Sania and Kichenok split USD 13580 as prize money and eared 280 ranking points each for their winning effort.

Straight sets win 🤩 Nadiia Kichenok and @MirzaSania are your @HobartTennis Doubles Champions after defeating Peng/Zhang, 6-4, 6-4! pic.twitter.com/5rzrRbWcJp — WTA (@WTA) January 18, 2020

Sania and Kichenok were hardly troubled through the game. They began by breaking the Chinese players in the very first game of the match but only to drop serve in the next. Both pairs played close games towards the end and at 4-4, 40-all, Sania and Kichenok got the crucial break, earning the opportunity to serve out the set.

The second set started on a similar note as Sania and Kichenok broke Peng and Zhang to take early lead and consolidated the break with an easy hold. The Chinese pair was falling apart as they dropped serve again in the third but broke back immediately to repair some damage.

Sania and Kichenok were now feeling the heat at 0-30 in the sixth game but Peng and Zhang let them hold serve for a 4-2 lead. The Chinese though kept fighting and made it 4-4 with another break in the eighth game. Saina and Kichenok broke Peng and Zhang for one final time in the ninth and served out the match in the next game.