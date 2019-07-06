Pakistan vs Bangladesh: India tennis star Sania Mirza penned a heartfelt message for her husband Shoaib Malik. Malik announced his retirement after Pakistan beat Bangladesh in their last CWC’19 clash bringing down the cutains to a 20-year-old career. Sania, his wife, who has stood by him through his thick and thin felt it is time for him to move on. “‘Every story has an end, but in life every ending is a new beginning’ @ realshoaibmalik u have proudly played for your country for 20 years and u continue to do so with so much honour and humility..Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who u r,” read Sania’s post.

“Wherever I have given interviews recently, I have mentioned I am going to retire. This was my last game and I am retiring from ODI cricket. I had decided this long ago that I will retire after the last World Cup game of Pakistan. I am sad I will be leaving the format of cricket I once loved. I will now have more time to spend with my family and this will also allow me to play more T20s. Finally I would like to thanks the players I have shared the dressing room with, my family and the coaches, my sponsors, the media and fans,” said Malik in his retirement speech.

The veteran has played 287, 35 ODIs and Tests respectively and scored 7534 and 1898 runs. He has also picked 228 wickets including all the three formats. He was a part of the 2017 Champions Trophy winning squad as well.