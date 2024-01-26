Home

Sania Mirza’s Patriotic Post Amidst Shoaib Malik’s Match Fixing Controversy Goes Viral

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got divorced a couple of days back. The former Pakistan captain got married to actor Sana Javed.

New Delhi: India Tennis legend Sania Mirza who recently got divorced from former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is again making headlines after his Republic Day post for India. She posted a photo with the Indian flag and captioned it “Always an honour to represent our nation”.

On the other hand, Shoaib Malik’s Bangladesh Premier League contract was terminated because of match-fixing allegations. BPL franchise Fortune Barishal has terminated the contract of Shoaib Malik on suspicion of “fixing”.

Here is Sania Mirza’s post that is going viral on social media, check viral reactions:

Always an honour to represent our nation #HappyRepublicDay ✨ pic.twitter.com/KGGpEySkqA — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 26, 2024

Shoaib Malik caught in match fixing pic.twitter.com/DB9atSRdEG — Kirkett (@bhaskar_sanu08) January 26, 2024

Karma is real Fortune Barishal has terminated Shoaib Malik’s contract in the Bangladesh Premier League after he bowled three no-balls in an over during the first game against the Khulna Tigers. pic.twitter.com/4JK74j3Rlq — Ash (@Ashsay_) January 26, 2024

Twitter algorithm pic.twitter.com/Z9jq2xDExd — Ashman kumar Larokar (@ASHMANTWEET) January 26, 2024

What a time to post this — (@itsmeSehrish) January 26, 2024

Last week while playing in the BPL, he bowled three no-balls in the only over he bowled against Khulna Tigers and after that he scored 5 runs from the 6 balls he faced in the death overs.

