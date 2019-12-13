Sania Mirza looked a class apart as she stunned in a peacock green lehenga accessorised with heavy jewellery during her sister Anam Mirzaá wedding. Anam got married to former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s son Asad in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

She shared her pictures from the special on her Instagram and the posts are wedding season goals

View this post on Instagram Green feels 💚 A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Dec 12, 2019 at 3:21am PST

Sania Mirza’s wedding ensemble during her sister Anma’s marriage was on point

View this post on Instagram Welcome to the family @asad_ab18 💚 #abbasanamhi A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Dec 12, 2019 at 3:12am PST

Sania Mirza poses with the Newly weds – Asad Azaharuddin and Anam Mirza

Sania Mirza has always been a fashionista, but three days of Anam’s Wedding festivities proved Sania Mirza is no less than fashion icon

She mot be killing it on the tennnis court currently, but she is absolutely slaying the wedding season. Girls out there – follow this diva’s fashion, will you, please?