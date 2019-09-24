After a wonderful holiday in Paris, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza is back to the grind. Sania is focussed on getting back in shape after giving birth to a baby named Izhaan. In the Instagram video posted by the Hyderabadi girl, she can be seen working out, the focus is on the lower body, she also uses the treadmill to run. The Indian tennis star reveals how people keep asking her about losing weight after she gave birth to Izhaan, who is two and a half months old. She was also seen picking up weights and working on her shoulder. She feels if she can do it anyone can. She also feels it takes one or two hours and hopes that others will also spend that time on themselves as she promises the results will be great.

“We had documented little ‘tid bits from my post pregnancy journey back to being and feeling healthy and fit again .. I’ve been asked bout my ‘weight loss’ journey sooo many times .. how? When? Which? Where ? So I’ll try to post some of it here everyday or every few days .. I put on 23 kilos when I was pregnant and have managed to lose 26 in span of 4 months or so .. with a lot of hard work ,discipline and dedication .. I read msgs from women allll the time as to how they find it so difficult to come back to ‘normalcy’ after child birth and don’t take care of themselves or don’t find the motivation or inspiration .. Ladies, I just wanna say … if I can do it then anyone else can too .. believe me that one hour or 2 hours a day to yourself will do wonders to you physically but sooo much mentally as well .. ❤️ remember – #Mummahustles 🙃 Ps- this is me after losing a bit of weight already after Izhaan was born .. roughly 2 and a half half months after I delivered ..,” read her post.

Recently in an interview, Sania expressed her ambition to make a comeback to international tennis and win an Olympic medal.