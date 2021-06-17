With a couple of days to go for the start of the much-awaited World Test Championship final, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah caught up with his wife and presenter Sanjana Ganesan for an exclusive interview on Wednesday. During the course of the chat with Sanjana, Bumrah went through his Insta memories by recalling and cherishing them. It was a fun-filled interview that is already being loved by fans. Also Read - When Virat Kohli Stumped Nitish Rana With His Sharp Memory!

With 500+ RT's in an hour and more than 7000 likes, the video is certainly going viral.

Here is the convo between one of the most followed couples of Indian cricket.

Playing with his sister, starring in school cricket and ‘the best day’ of his life.@SanjanaGanesan takes @Jaspritbumrah93 through some Insta Memories before the #WTC21 Final 🎥 pic.twitter.com/k8FKUxgQJI — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2021

Bumrah, during the interview, recalled playing with his sister, doing well in school as a cricketer, and the best day of his life. There was a picture where Bumrah seemed to be playing the guitar and that prompts Sanjana to ask him if he plays the instrument. An honest Bumrah confessed he does not.

He also confessed that the best day of his life was when he got married to Sanjana. He said that when the picture of the marriage ceremony popped up in his insta memories. The duo got married recently in a hush-hush ceremony in Goa.

Bumrah would be a key member of the Indian side that takes on New Zealand. The premier pacer would be expected to take wickets and help India win the title.