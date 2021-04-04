Mumbai Indians premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been making headlines for getting married recently to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. Despite keeping it hush-hush successfully, yet it grabbed eyeballs and the pictures that were posted by the cricketer went viral instantly. Also Read - This Day That Year Jasprit Bumrah Made his IPL Debut and Announced his Arrival with Virat Kohli's Wicket

Now, Sanjana has revealed the reason why she married Bumrah and it will melt your heart. She shared the picture with the caption: "Memories worth a lifetime & then some." Bumrah was quick to react to it as he wanted the credit for taking the picture. He commented: "The person clicking the picture is really good." What followed next stole the show, Sanjana revealed the name of the photographer by writing: "That's why I married him."

Bumrah is back with the Mumbai Indians outfit for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The MI team is currently in Chennai as the reigning champions will play the season opener against RCB on April 9.

The MI pace spearhead pulled out of the fourth and final Test against England and that started speculations. Soon, more reports emerged that the dup would be marrying in Goa.