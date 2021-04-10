Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, who recently tied the knot with Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah showed her support for the bowler and the franchise by dressing up in a blue outfit for the IPL 2021 season opener. It is being speculated that Sanjana – who made a comeback to broadcasting after marriage – put on a blue attire as that is the colour of the Mumbai Indians jersey. Also Read - CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Today's Probable XIs For T20 Match 2 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 10 Saturday

Sanjana – who is a regular face at the IPL – was welcomed back by fans with warm messages. She had been away from the spotlight during the past two months because of the marriage.

But, it is the Sanjana Ganesan attire that has become the talk of the town.

During the match, Bumrah picked up two crucial wickets but unfortunately ended up on the losing side as RCB won the match by two wickets.

Sanjana is part of the coveted 18-member broadcasting unit for the lucrative T20 league.

Recently, Sanjana revealed the reason why she married Bumrah and it will melt your heart. She shared the picture with the caption: “Memories worth a lifetime & then some.” Bumrah was quick to react to it as he wanted the credit for taking the picture. He commented: “The person clicking the picture is really good.” What followed next stole the show, Sanjana revealed the name of the photographer by writing: “That’s why I married him.”