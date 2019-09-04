Former India cricketer and current assistant coach of the Indian cricket team, Sanjay Bangar reportedly lashed out at a selector after being replaced by Vikram Rathour as Team India batting coach.

According to a report in TOI, Bangar barged into a room of a selector who was with the Indian team in West Indies, when the selection committee was conducting the interviews for the support staff.

“(When the selection committee was conducting interviews) … He went and knocked on Devang’s door late in the evening and gave him and the selection committee an earful,” a source told TOI, adding, “He warned the selectors that the team would rally around him and the decision (to replace him) would fall flat. It wasn’t required. It wasn’t the team’s job to decide on support staff. It was the selectors’ call.”

The successfull tour of West Indies now marks the end of Bangar’s tenure. Bangar joined the team as batting coach in 2014 and was elevated to the portfolio of assistant coach in 2017.

Under Bangar, India failed to find a suitable No 4 batsman which was one of the major talking points after India’s loss to New Zealand in the semifinals at the ICC Cricket World Cup.

After Ambati Rayudu fell out of favour for the No.4 position, KL Rahul was slotted in the middle-order during the World Cup. however, Shikhar Dhawan’s injury meant Rahul moved up to the top and was replaced by rookie Vijay Shankar. Shankar’s toe injury forced India to give young Rishabh Pant a go at No.4, but he also failed to make and impact. This indecision from the Indian team management was pinned on Bangar with his role in the team coming under the scanner.

Bangar would in all likelihood join India skipper at the RCB camp and Rathour is set to take over from the former India allrounder during India’s home season.