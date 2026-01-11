Sanjay Bangar reflects on Rohit Sharma’s approach ahead of 2027 World Cup, says…

Home

New Delhi: The three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand kicked off today, marking the international return of senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma following their impressive performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

On JioHotstar’s ‘Follow The Blues,’ cricket expert Sanjay Bangar reflected on Rohit Sharma’s measured approach ahead of the 2027 World Cup, and praised Shubman Gill’s versatile batting and leadership, and highlighted how senior players involvement in domestic cricket inspires young talent.

Bangar wants Rohit to continue his success with a more composed approach

Bangar wants Rohit to continue his success with a more composed approach as he prepares for the 2027 World Cup, “There is no doubt about Rohit Sharma’s class. He will repeat his 2025 success in 2026. He is very motivated and I like that he is not being over-aggressive. We know his natural rhythm. The main focus is the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, where the new ball will test him. He is batting with the right rhythm and will score well. This gives the team a strong start. Playing the new ball well is very important. One-day rules have changed, so keeping wickets in hand is key. The very aggressive approach we saw from him in the 2023 World Cup, I think we will see less of that now.”

Bangar on Gill’s versatile ODI batting

Bangar also spoke about Shubman Gill’s versatile ODI batting, emphasizing his adaptability and the beneficial influence of captaincy, “After Shikhar Dhawan retired, Rohit Sharma opened the innings with Shubman Gill. Shubman is a very strong batter. He has scored 2800 runs at the top. He understands the pace of ODI cricket well. He can hit big shots against spin and play pace bowling too. In the last Asia Cup, I liked how he changed gears. Whenever Virat or Rohit got out, he adjusted his game to bat with the middle order. It is a well-rounded approach from Shubman Gill. He is mature and experienced, and with captaincy, his batting will get even better.”

Bangar on regarding the adjustments Rohit Sharma might require for the New Zealand series, “Rohit Sharma will have to do a mental switch. He practiced on Mumbai’s red soil pitches, but Vadodara’s bounce is lower. He may need small adjustments, like staying a bit lower and meeting the ball around the knee. But by this level, these things are subconscious. You understand the conditions after 10-15 balls and your body adjusts automatically. There is no need for big changes. It is more about getting into batting rhythm and feeling motivated again. Players look forward to the competition and adrenaline. It is a game of instinct. They will rely on that, just as they did in practice.”

Bangar on how Kohli and Rohit inspire young talent through domestic cricket

Bangar also pointed out how senior players like Kohli and Rohit inspire young talent through their involvement in domestic cricket, “The number of runs does not matter as much. Even if Kohli and Rohit don’t score in a few matches, what they are trying to do is very important. When players with over 350 matches still go and play domestic cricket, it is a big motivation for any young player. The whole ecosystem BCCI has set up requires you to play domestic cricket when you are available.”

