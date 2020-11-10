Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar revealed how Mumbai Indians’ attained so much success in the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians lifted the IPL trophy first time in 2013, five years after the inception of the tournament and after that, they became a force to reckon with. Also Read - IPL 2020 Final Day, MI vs DC Live Updates: Rohit Says Hardik Not Comfortable Bowling, DC Coach Ponting Confident Ahead of Title Clash

Bangar pointed out how Mumbai Indian managed to get their hands on the young domestic talents of India through local T20 tournaments. Also Read - IPL 2020 Final: How Summit Clash of 2020 Cash-Rich League Will be Different From Past Seasons

“The earlier times were different as they could sign as many players as they could outside the auction. It’s only since the domestic players came into the auction, that’s why things changed a little bit for them because, by then, the players that they were looking for, they could not straight away sign them. But what they have done alternatively, is that they have also floated a team which plays under the brand of Reliance in local tournaments. They go and play in Chandigarh, in Mumbai as well in the DY Patil T20 tournament and they have a full-fledged facility in Navi Mumbai, wherein they give their players access around the year, not only in terms of the facility, but also full physiotherapy support, strengthening support, so, it’s no longer a team which relies and says that, ‘Ok, just one or two weeks before the IPL, let’s all get together and start working towards it.’ But they are work in progress throughout the year and I believe that it is one of the reasons,” Bangar told Star Sports during their show Cricket Connected. Also Read - IPL 2020 Final: How Much Prize Money Will The Winner Pocket?

Former England fast bowler Dominic Cork also shared the same views regarding Mumbai Indians rise in the league and claims MI have got every single piece of the jigsaw sorted and when it comes to their squad.

“Definitely. When you look at what they have done over a period of time now, that template that they bring in, that squad is the best and I think the way that they resource players, their analytics is the best as well, the way that they do all their head-to-heads. I think they have got every single piece of the jigsaw sorted and when you look at their squad, they have the best squad, it’s simple. Because, say, if Trent Boult got injured, they have a left-armer to go straight in, in Mitch McClenaghan. So, every little piece of the jigsaw is good, and they have got some fantastic young players coming in – two I will name – Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar – two, that I think will play for India, definitely,” said Dominic.

The former England pacer further claims that the IPL 2020 finalists Delhi Capitals are trying to copy the blueprint of the Mumbai Indians in order to turn things around in their favour.

“I think they (DC) are trying to copy the blueprint of the Mumbai Indians and why wouldn’t you try and copy that because of the success it has had. It’s slightly different. So, this isn’t just a side that is built over two weeks, this is a progression of all year-round advantages through fitness and physiotherapy. But I think what they are trying to do, under a coach, who has won the IPL in Ricky Ponting, is trying to put down that core of Indian young and exciting players – the captain, wicketkeeper, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant – and trying to add a little bit of flair with their overseas players,” Cork said.

The 49-year-old said that Delhi Capitals have a nice blend of experienced and young players, which is similar to Mumbai.

“Look, losing Trent Boult, I think, wasn’t the best decision that happened to them because of what he’s been for Mumbai Indians. But what they added, is two express pace bowlers in Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Obviously, Ravi Ashwin, with all his experience as well, they have a nice blend of experience, but also, with their youth coming through. So, they are trying to copy Mumbai,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bangar shed light on Delhi Capitals’ trading outside the auction, which landed them players like Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin, who have performed consistently for the franchise.

“You can have that sort of element of luck when players are picked in the auction. When players are traded, it means that there is a clear strategy from the team releasing the player and from the team which is acquiring the player as to what sort of a role that particular player has to play. In the auction, you do not know if you would get the player you would want, but in a transfer, you do have that sort of a control over which player you would want to have. So, from that perspective, yes, what they have tried to do is that they have tried to separate their team compositions in three different departments – one is they want to have overseas fast bowling, they want to have Indian spinners and they want to have Indian batsmen. Delhi have to be careful, they have a fantastic bunch of talented players and they should stick to them, irrespective if they win the Championship or do not because they are coming close to it, it’s not far away. If they continue to show the same faith and belief in the players that they have, I feel the Championship is just around the corner for them,” Bangar said.

Delhi Capitals will lock horns against Mumbai Indians in the final of IPL 2020 on Tuesday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.