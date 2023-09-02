Sanjay Manjrekar Backs Mohammed Shami, Says He Would Be More Threatening To Pakistan Than Shardul Thakur

Home

Team India have already won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan and Rohit Sharma opened up on India's strategy against the arch-rivals.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar slams Rohit Sharma for in decision to drop Mohammed Shami from India’s playing XI against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 clash at Muttiah Muralitharan International Cricket Stadium.

Manjrekar reckoned that Shami would be more dangerous than Shadrul Thakur against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023’s opener clash.

“Mohammad Shami would’ve been more threatening to Pakistan than Shardul Thakur. You talk about batting depth, but bowling depth matters too” said Manjrekar.

“We are going to bat first. There is a bit of weather around, but can’t think much about it. Got to play good cricket, you need to embrace the challenge, embrace the situation. We had some time off after the West Indies series. Everyone was up for those drills and challenges in Bangalore. Let’s see what we can achieve in this tournament. It’s a quality tournament with quality oppositions. At the end of the day we need to see what we can achieve as a team. Iyer is back, Bumrah is back and we got three seamers. Got two spinners – Kuldeep and Jadeja” said Rohit Sharma.

On the other hand Pakistan captain Babar Azam also said that they will try to do their best against India.

We would have batted first, but toss is not in our hands. We have played a lot of cricket here, so we know the conditions. Top teams are playing so Asia Cup is good. We’ll try to do our best. We are playing with the same combination, no changes. Performing well always gives you confidence, we’ll try to capitalize. It’s a high intensity match, we’ll try to be calm and composed.

IND vs PAK Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

