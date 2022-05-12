New Delhi: Former India middle-order batter and now a renowned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has called for a big change in the rules of the game, saying that it is redundant to have the bails with the LED stumps being used worldwide these days, adding that Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was denied of a wicket and that too an important one of David Warner.Also Read - IPL 2022, CSK vs MI, Live Cricket Score: Dhoni Holds Fort For Chennai

The suggestion comes after one of Chahal’s deliveries in the last game against Delhi Capitals, brushed Warner’s leg-stump after going past his bat but since the bails were not dislodged, the Capitals opener survived. Also Read - IPL 2022: Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa Denied DRS Due to Power Cut in Stadium During CSK vs MI Match

“I’ve said this before as well, it’s redundant now with the LED stumps to have the bails on. Today it would’ve been a wicket deserving for Chahal who bowled superbly. It was a terrible shot from Warner, and it didn’t get a wicket. Unless it’s adding an aesthetic value, they should just get rid of the bails because they’re completely redundant with LED technology,” said Manjrekar on ESPNcricinfo‘s T20 Time: Out show. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Poor Form: From Pakistan To Australia - How The World Is Reacting

“(The bails were used) just to be sure the ball has hit the stumps they had these bails on top, because if the ball just kissed the stumps you won’t know if there weren’t any bails. And the bails were meant to fall off if the stumps were disturbed. But now that you have a sensor, you know the ball has hit the stumps, so why are the bails there?” he added.

“If you have the technology, don’t have the bails. The other problem with bails is, when there is a stumping, you wait to it to light up and then you’re talking about whether both the bails are off the grooves and there’s just a lot of complication when you’re judging stumped or run out. Just keep it simple,” Manjrekar opined.

“I know it won’t happen because we don’t like to change too many things. We tweak few other rules, but certain very obvious things aren’t done. Getting rid of bails may sound scandalous to lot of people but it defies common sense,” said the 56-year-old.