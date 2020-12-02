Commentator Sanjay Manrekar faced backlash on Twitter after Ravindra Jadeja’s heroics with the bat during the third and final ODI at Canberra on Wednesday. The former India cricketer had sparked a controversy last year during the World Cup when he called Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer. Also Read - 3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya-Ravindra Jadeja's Record Partnership During India-Australia at Canberra Wins Internet
Jadeja (66 off 50) and Hardik Pandya 92 (76), took the matters into their own hands as India was struggling at 152/5 at one stage after Virat Kohli's departure. Thanks to Jadeja-Hardik's brilliance, India posted a decent 302.
Following Jadeja's heroics, Manjrekar was shredded into 'bits and pieces' by fans on Twitter. Some fans also thanked Manjrekar for Jadeja's knock.
“I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” he had said during the World Cup in England last year.