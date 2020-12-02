Commentator Sanjay Manrekar faced backlash on Twitter after Ravindra Jadeja’s heroics with the bat during the third and final ODI at Canberra on Wednesday. The former India cricketer had sparked a controversy last year during the World Cup when he called Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer. Also Read - 3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya-Ravindra Jadeja's Record Partnership During India-Australia at Canberra Wins Internet

Jadeja (66 off 50) and Hardik Pandya 92 (76), took the matters into their own hands as India was struggling at 152/5 at one stage after Virat Kohli's departure. Thanks to Jadeja-Hardik's brilliance, India posted a decent 302.

Following Jadeja's heroics, Manjrekar was shredded into 'bits and pieces' by fans on Twitter. Some fans also thanked Manjrekar for Jadeja's knock.

Things are getting out of hand between Jadeja and Manjrekar. pic.twitter.com/fG911phxDL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 2, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar before the series: “I wouldn’t have Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya in my ODI team.” 3rd ODI: both put on 150 runs for 6th wicket and played excellent individual knocks. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 2, 2020

Jaddu scored quick Half century in ODIs, meanwhile Sanjay Manjrekar once again.#INDvsAUS #jadeja pic.twitter.com/V1YKSR1xvg — Vinayak Kori (@VinayakKori20) December 2, 2020

When jadeja hits 2 sixes and Manjrekar is in the commentry and he doesn’t have anyother option other than to praise him !! #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/eRx1tIJfo2 — Gautam Vamsi (@GautamVamsi) December 2, 2020

Sir Jadeja’s hitting gets better with Manjrekar saab’s commentary. #AUSvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 2, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar: Everytime Jadeja does that sword celebration, I worry for his wrists. Jadeja: pic.twitter.com/JA2npuv3u9 — The Meme Makers (@the7mememakers) December 2, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar on commentary when Jadeja hits Abbott all over the park#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/vMRyvuKQ51 — Ajay Sharma (@Ajayes09) December 2, 2020

“I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” he had said during the World Cup in England last year.