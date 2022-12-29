Sanjay Manjrekar Hails Virat Kohli, Says ‘Would Have Liked Him To Play As Much International Cricket As Possible’

Indian ex-skipper Virat Kohli was the highest run-getter in recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. n

New Delhi: Ahead of the Sri Lanka series, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar lavished praise on premier batter Virat Kohli. Hailing his T20 World Cup show, Manjrekar admitted that he wants Kohli to play as much cricket as possible. Manjrekar also reckoned tat Kohli will now also face stiff competition for his spot from others.

“Virat Kohli had a pretty good World Cup,” said Manjrekar on ESPNCricinfo. “I would have liked him to play as much international cricket as possible, just to be amongst the runs, hitting the ball virtually every week and be prepared for the match situation is a good thing. The thing is Virat Kohli will now constantly face pressure from others who are getting opportunities in his place.”

“We have seen what the young players have done like Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson when they’ve got the opportunity. So, yes, Virat Kohli is still very much in the plans after the World Cup he had and I’m sure he wants to keep being a member in the T20 side.”

“Since this is 2023, the World Cup year, I guess India are looking to give him more one-day time and one-day cricket is a great format to get back into form. That is where Virat Kohli has shown he is an all-time great in the way he has played over the years, the consistency, and the match-winning ability.

“Test and one-day cricket has been his two greatest formats. So, somewhere, the selectors are looking at Kohli and saying, ‘Let’s get you to play more of 50-overs cricket.'”

India will play three-match T20I series followed by ODI series against Sri Lanka from January 03, 2023.