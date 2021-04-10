Ahead of the Chennai versus Delhi face-off, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar made a bold statement. Manjrekar reckoned Rahane did not have the temperament and the self-confidence to live up to the demands of the shortest format of the game. With Shreyas Iyer’s absence has opened up a slot in the top-order, Manjrekar feels Rahane should be considered as the ‘last resort and the Capitals should look at Marcus Stoinis, instead. Also Read - IPL 2021 | To Have Captain Virat Kohli at Other End Makes Job Little Easier: RCB's Glenn Maxwell

"I am not a huge supporter of Ajinkya Rahane in T20s because I have seen him for a long time. His natural temperament is suited to Test cricket. One needs a lot of confidence and belief to hit fours and sixes with the get-go in T20s. Ajinkya Rahane's temperament and self-confidence aren't quite there for the last 3-4 years. So I will look towards a different solution for it by pushing Marcus Stoinis [ahead in the batting order]. And I will only keep Ajinkya Rahane as the last resort," said Sanjay Manjrekar while speaking on ESPNCricinfo.

Rahane – who is Virat Kohli's deputy in Tests – has never been able to cement his spot on the national side as a T20I player. Over the years, Rahane has been inspirational to young cricketers in the IPL and has in the past been Rajasthan Royals' premier batsman as well.

CSK vs DC Preview

It is a much-awaited match as Dhoni would be up against his apprentice Pant. Pant has already said that it would be a dream when he walks out with Dhoni for the toss on Saturday. The match has created much buzz because of it and Wankhede promises a great contest. While CSK look to bury the ghosts of last year and start from a clean slate, the Capitals would hope to have an equally good season like last year in UAE.