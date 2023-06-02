Home

Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Bold Prediction For Rohit Sharma Ahead Of WTC Final

The WTC final between India and Australia will start from June 7 at The Oval.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma did not have a fruitful campaign in IPL 2023.

India skipper Rohit Sharma’s poor run in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has sparked concern ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. In 16 IPL matches this season, the Mumbai Indians skipper could only manage to score 332 runs at an average of 20.75. Needless to say, Rohit’s disappointing outing in this edition of the IPL has prompted many to doubt the his form ahead of the WTC final. But former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has a different opinion on this matter. Manjrekar believes that Rohit will prove his critics wrong in the Test against Australia.

“Keep his IPL form aside because he looked out of form in the last IPL as well… we saw the amazing batting he did in the first Test match against Australia. I believe the stage of his career Rohit Sharma is in, Test cricket seems to be the most exciting format for him just like it has always been for Virat Kohli,” Sanjay Manjrekar told Star Sports. Manjrekar also talked about Rohit’s weakness. The ex-India batter feels that Rohit needs to learn how to deal with the short-pitched deliveries to succeed in Tests.

Rohit Sharma’s Test Career

Rohit Sharma has so far played 49 Test matches. With nine centuries and 14 half centuries to his name, the 36-year-old has an average of little more than 45 in this format. In Test cricket, Rohit was last seen in action during the final fixture of the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia. He had scored 35 in the final game, which was held in Ahmedabad.

WTC Final 2023

After conceding a defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the WTC final in 2021, Team India will be aiming to go past the victory line this time.

If we talk about the squad, Rohit Sharma’s men will miss the services of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. India’s ace pacer is currently in rehabilitation after undergoing a back surgery earlier this year in March. On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane secured an India call-up after having an impressive campaign in IPL 2023.

The WTC final between India and Australia is scheduled to commence from June 7 at the Kennington Oval in London.

