New Delhi: When Virat Kohli is going through a serious rough patch as lack of runs in recent tours has put up a big question mark on the former India captain’s form. But ex India international and now commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar feels that despite the unsuccessful run with the willow, people should celebrate because the 34-year old’s ‘class’ is back and he has embraced the new attacking style of the team’s philosophy.Also Read - Babar Azam Feels There is No Pressure in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash; Says We'll Approach it Like Any Other Match

“They should celebrate because the class is back. Virat Kohli has had some first-hand experience of this new approach of India in T20 cricket in England. So he has embraced that, not with great success, but he has embraced that. You have got to give credit to Virat Kohli,” Manjrekar told in Sports18’s show ‘Sports Over the Top’. Also Read - Shaheen Shah Afridi Will Be Rested During Dutch Series To Keep Him Fresh For Asia Cup: Report