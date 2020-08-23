Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has once again reacted to the ‘bits and pieces’ comment which got him in trouble last year during the World Cup when he referred to Ravindra Jadeja with the phrase. Ever since that comment by the then commentator, he drew flak on social space. Also Read - Dhoni’s Captaincy Changed Perception of Leadership Among Captains: Balaji

More than a year since that episode, Manjrekar reacted to the 'bits & pieces' comment when a fan took to Twitter and used the phrase.

"Must stop thinking of food as a source of entertainment," he had written on Twitter. "A few bits and pieces are fine," the user commented.

A few bits and pieces are fine. 😉 https://t.co/jM0thAp2dT — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 22, 2020

Manjrekar in response wrote, ‘Predictable & Overused’.

Oh no! 😊😊😊😊This is so predictable and so overused. 😊 https://t.co/hT2eHD8uuA — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 22, 2020

Manjrekar again drew flak six months after the ‘bits & pieces’ comment, when he took a jibe on fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle’s credentials during the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, last month Manjrekar requested BCCI to reinstate him again and said that assured that he will work as per the guidelines.

“Respected members of the Apex Council, hope you all keeping well. You are already in receipt of the email I sent to explain my position as a commentator. With the IPL dates announced, bcci.tv will pick its commentary panel soon. “I will be happy to work as per the guidelines laid by you. After all, we are working on what is essentially your production. Last time maybe there was not enough clarity on this issue. Thanks very much, Regards,” he had written.