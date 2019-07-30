India tour of West Indies: Another war around the corner? Former Indian cricketer questioned Virat Kohli being retained as the captain of India even after his appointment didn’t provide the Men in Blue with the ‘Holy Grail’ in England. Team India lost in the semi-final stage against New Zealand. “That they selected the team for West Indies without first having a meeting to select the captain brings up the question of whether Virat Kohli is the captain of the team at his or the selection committee’s pleasure,” Gavaskar quoted in his column for Mid-Day. Cricketer-turned-commentator seemed to have not backed this call of Gavaskar as he ‘respectfully’ disagreed with him. “Respectfully disagree with Gavaskar Sir with his views on Indian selectors & Virat being retained as capt. No, Ind did not put in a ‘much below par WC performance’, they won 7 lost two. Last one very narrowly. And integrity a far more important quality as selector than stature,” read Manjrekar’s post.
Meanwhile, amidst all the evolving rumours of a division in the Indian dressing room between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper brushed away everything saying it is baffling to see such lies being circulated at great extent.