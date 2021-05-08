Sanjay Manjrekar, who has seen Indian cricket from close quarters, has a lot of stories and anecdotes to tell. Recently, he recalled an incident from India’s tour of Zimbabwe in 2005, when then-coach Greg Chappell lashed out at VVS Laxman at Harare. Also Read - Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Absence From India's WTC Final Squad Draws Strong Reactions

Laxman had come off the field to receive some assistance on his fingers, and when he was away from the field – the individual substituting him – dropped a catch. This did not go down well with Chappell who told Laxman to never leave the field if the problem is not life-threatening.

"While a Test match was underway in Harare in Zimbabwe, Greg Chappell went for a practice session with a few substitute players. After 30-40 minutes, he was heading back to the dressing room. On the way, he saw a substitute fielder in the match dropping a catch in the slips. So the coach started wondering, why is there is a substitute on the field, and which regular has come out," Manjrekar told SportsKeeda in an exclusive chat on their show 'SK Tales'.

“When he went inside, Greg Chappell saw that VVS Laxman was drinking coffee. So he got a bit angry and asked VVS, why he wasn’t on the field. Laxman replied that he had got injured, so came out of the field to apply some ice on the injured area,” Manjrekar added.

Chappell was the coach of the Indian team from 2005-2007. His tenure was plagued with controversies, the biggest one being his relationship with former India skipper Sourav Ganguly.

After Chappell was removed as the coach of India, Laxman revealed the rift between the coach and the players that existed back then in a number of interviews.