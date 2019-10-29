Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar became a victim of trolls on Tuesday after his comment on parenting received severe backlash.

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a festival celebrated in India to acknowledge the brother-sister relationship, Manjrekar took to Twitter to write a little insight on what happened at his home.

My son on speaker phone to his sister. “I got a revelation the other day about how dad was wrong.🤨#BeingAParent — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 29, 2019

He might have heard you on the Comm Box — Hariharan Durairaj (@hari_durairaj) October 29, 2019

The tweet was immediately trolled with netizens taking potshots over his tweet. “He might have heard you on the Comm Box,” a person replied to the commentator.

Hope he hasn’t started listening to your commentary.😛 — My conscience/என் மனசாட்சி (@machanae1) October 29, 2019

“You have forgotten to close the double quotes, Sanjay,” another user wrote. Another social media user said: “He may have heard your commentary.”

He must speak to @imjadeja on this topic. — Ashish Patil (@imashpatil) October 29, 2019

Must be about constantly demeaning @imjadeja achievement — #BB13_official (@OfficialBb13) October 29, 2019

Are you ever right?? — Indrajit Ghose (@IndrajitGhose3) October 29, 2019

One user even went up to the extent of bringing his controversial tweet on Ravindra Jadeja during the ICC World Cup 2019. Manjrekar had said that he was not a big fan of “bits and pieces” players like Jadeja. “He must speak to @imjadeja on this topic,” the user replied to Manjrekar.

During the 2019 World Cup in the UK, Manjrekar was quoted as saying by IANS: “I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner.”

While fans slammed Manjrekar for his “bits and pieces” remark, Jadeja too didn’t take much time to hit back. “Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I’m still playing. Learn to respect people who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar,” Jadeja had tweeted.