India vs Sri Lanka: Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has a melodious voice and that is no secret! During his commentary stints in the past, fans have seen him singing and he does that rather well. For a cricketer, he does a great job. Ahead of the India-Sri Lanka game, Manjrekar was spotted singing ‘Dil Diya Gallan’ song from the film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. He was singing with Star Sports host Seema Agarwal by his side. She posted the video and fans have been gushing since. She posted the clip on her Instagram account with the caption: “Singing in the rain @sanjaysphotos #DilDiyanGallan which means ‘words spoken from my heart’”

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, Manjrekar has faced heat on social media for the wrong reasons. India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja recently blasted Manjrekar for criticising him.

”I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” Manjrekar was quoted as saying by IANS.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019