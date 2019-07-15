England vs New Zealand: Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar is at it again! He is once again showcasing his quirky side after facing the heat on social media. He has labelled Ravindra Jadeja as a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer, which did not go down well with the all-rounder and he lashed out. Now that the Cup is over, Manjrekar took to social media to share the piece of information with his fans. Manjrekar’s post read, “And guys, that’s a wrap on what’s been a fantastic World Cup! Thanks so much for your company & also for the love, even if it may have come in bits and pieces.”

And guys, that’s a wrap on what’s been a fantastic World Cup! Thanks so much for your company & also for the love, even if it may have come in bits and pieces.😉 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 15, 2019

Here is how he got trolled:

Plz commentary se retire ho jao match mute mein dekhna padta hain.🙏🙏🙏 — Dev.S. (@Dev10599367) July 15, 2019

Take retirement from commentary plz — bhai Saheb (@Bhai_saheb) July 15, 2019

Stop milking it. You’re supposed to make it a better experience for the viewers, not a bitter experience. Hopefully along with Team India you re-evaluate how you go about things as well. — Maneesh (@Maneesh1G) July 15, 2019

You are (were) neither a good crickter nor a good commentator. I always mute my tv when you start talking. — Tintin Biswas 🇮🇳 (@BiswasTintin) July 15, 2019

Showing Manjrekar commentary to others pic.twitter.com/eL9bJ4tqsq — Ram (@Ram_2605) July 15, 2019

Meanwhile, England lifted their maiden ICC World Cup trophy, beating a battle-hardened New Zealand in a nerve-wracking final that was decided via a dramatic Super Over at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday. Opting to bat, New Zealand once again put up a modest batting performance under overcast conditions to post 241 for eight against a quality England pace attack that kept on asking probing questions. In reply, appearing in their fourth tournament final, England ended at the same score leading to the one-over eliminator at the Lord’s. (MATCH HIGHLIGHTS)