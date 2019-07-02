India vs Bangladesh: Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar faced the heat on social space again! Manjrekar is a part of the elite commentary team in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Looks like fans did not like the biasness he showed towards the Indian batsman while they were at the crease. “It is always enlightening listening to Sanjay Manjrekar talking about strike rotation. He was so brilliant at it that he feels the need to comment on the current Indian batters who are one of the best in the world at it,” wrote a fan. “Whenever Sanjay Manjrekar comes to english commentry, I turn on to hindi. Whenever he come to hindi commentry, I turn on to english,” said another fan on Twitter.

Here is how he got trolled:

Whenever Sanjay Manjrekar comes to english commentry, I turn on to hindi. Whenever he come to hindi commentry, I turn on to english.#INDvENG — Bengoli Dada (@bleachsunny) June 30, 2019

It is always enlightening listening to Sanjay Manjrekar talking about strike rotation. He was so brilliant at it that he feels the need to comment on the current Indian batters who are one of the best in the world at it. #INDvBAN #CWC19 — Indrajith Bandara (@Indrajithreturn) July 2, 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar sir repeats same thing multiple times so that we can by heart it😉 — Pavinmathews🎨🖌️ (@mathewspavin) July 2, 2019

I don’t feel like watching cricket with sound the moment “darshak bane fielder” crap starts by Aakash Chopra and the second I swtich over to English, its equally annoying with another legend Sanjay Manjrekar! #INDvBAN #CWC19 — 😈DM😈 (@iamdivyesh) July 2, 2019

I know Sanjay Manjrekar is unbearable, but so is Nikhil Chopra in Hindi commentary pannel. He too is horrible! — Niyati (@ImNiyati45) July 2, 2019

Manjrekar played international cricket for India from 1987 until 1996 as a right-handed middle order batsman. He scored just over two thousand runs in Test cricket at an average of 37.14. He occasionally played as wicket-keeper.