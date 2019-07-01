India vs England: Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar always has a strong opinion on the game for which he lands up on the wrong side with fans. After India lost to England by 31 runs at Birmingham, Sanjay took to Twitter and criticised MS Dhoni. Sanjay slammed the former Indian captain for his slow-paced batting when the run rate required was high. Dhoni scored 42 off 31 balls and he remained unbeaten as India lost by 31 runs. The loss brought an end to India’s unbeaten run in the tournament. “If there was any team that had the ability to stop India’s winning run. It was England. Dhoni’s approach in the last few overs however was baffling,” read Manjrekar’s post.

If there was any team that had the ability to stop India’s winning run. It was England. Dhoni’s approach in the last few overs however was baffling. 🤔 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 30, 2019

Here is how he got roasted:

The biggest mystery is how you get to be a commentator — MODI V.2! RAGING BULL🇮🇳 (@aarkay2015) July 1, 2019

Says the man who scored 0 against Pakistan in the 1992 World Cup. STFU. Enough of your BS! Your hate for Dhoni has been consistent since the IPL. According to you 27-1 in 10 overs was OK chasing 338? #Dhoni #INDvENG #CWC19 — Vin Sinners (@vinsinners) June 30, 2019

Balidaan gloves ka revenge pura hua….Hats off..Dhoni — enlighted citizen (@enlightedcitiz2) June 30, 2019

Really!!!@sanjaymanjrekar is no surprise the most happy Indian coz we finally lost .. About DHONI – were u ever offered captain’s role in School cricket @sanjaymanjrekar???

What’s your “aukaat” to comment on legends like @msdhoni — NIHIT SANGOI (@edgewithhedge) July 1, 2019

When will you stop doing commentary ? Serious disgrace. — sandeep chamoli (@sandeepchamoli9) June 30, 2019

” I think MS (Dhoni) was trying really hard to get the boundary but it wasn’t coming off. They bowled in good areas and the ball was stopping, hence it was difficult to bat towards the end. We have to sit and assess and improve on things in the next game,” said Kohli on Dhoni after the match.