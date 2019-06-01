ICC World Cup 2019: Former India cricketer and renowned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar faced the heat on Twitter for his dance moves with World Cup insider Elma Kapelma. Manjrekar was spotted shaking a leg or two during an innings break after Afghanistan were bowled out for 207. Manjrekar’s moves did not go down well with fans but they seemed to have fun over it as their hilarious comments suggest. Manjrekar is currently a part of the coveted commentary team for the ongoing ICC World Cup.
Here is the video where you can see Manjrekar dance.
Here is how fans reacted to it:
Meanwhile, India would be playing their tournament opener against South Africa on June 5. It is expected to be a high-octane clash as both sides have some quality cricketers.