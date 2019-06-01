ICC World Cup 2019: Former India cricketer and renowned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar faced the heat on Twitter for his dance moves with World Cup insider Elma Smit. Manjrekar was spotted shaking a leg or two during an innings break after Afghanistan were bowled out for 207. Manjrekar’s moves did not go down well with fans but they seemed to have fun over it as their hilarious comments suggest. Manjrekar is currently a part of the coveted commentary team for the ongoing ICC World Cup.

Here is the video where you can see Manjrekar dance.

Here is how fans reacted to it:

Great job convincing Manju to bite his lips. Keep him that way. Any word coming out of that trap is costly. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 1, 2019

Worst commentator ever — Anee (@TradesMonk) June 1, 2019

Sanjay moves be like …. pic.twitter.com/n5OSQmqenm — Nirmal Chandran (@nimchand007) June 1, 2019

ICC, you still have time , please replace him😑 — Riddhiii (@riddhi171) June 1, 2019

Absolutely, I would say please ban him,atleast for lifetime. — Bhupender Nalwa (@BhupenderNalwa) June 1, 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar commentary is torture atleast ban him for all India matches — Naveen (@yuvinavi) June 1, 2019

Please someone mention here @sanjaymanjrekar ‘s wife 😁😁😁 She also want to see his better moves. Or in the kitchen with belan what will happen with this gemtleman. I’m looking his future. 😁😁😁@StarSportsIndia @cricketworldcup @cricketaakash — Ashok S Chauhan 🇮🇳 (@Meashoksaini) June 1, 2019

He is perfect for cheerleader 😂 pic.twitter.com/AEm7t4p1Zs — Karan.Gill ☬ (@KaranGill79) June 1, 2019

Only better move from Manjrekar is when he leaves the comm box 😉 — Charlie Joe (@CharlieJoe4) June 1, 2019

