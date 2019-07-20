India’s Tour to West Indies: Once again cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar found himself in the line of fire for making a mere suggestion. In his latest post, he suggested that India need someone at No 4 and 5 who is in the Virat Kohli mould. By which he meant players who can score at a strike rate of about 80-90 and building an innings without taking risks. It seems he is not on the right side with his fans who bashed him once again. “India needs a no 4 & 5 who is from the Virat mould of batting. One who can score at a strike rate of 80/90 even when building an innings, taking zero risks by putting balls in the gaps & running the hard singles & twos,” read his post.
Here is how fans mocked him:
Not long ago, he found himself in the line of fire for making a comment on Ravindra Jadeja. He labeled Jadeja as a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer. This did not go down well with the cricketer and he responded brutally.