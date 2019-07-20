India’s Tour to West Indies: Once again cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar found himself in the line of fire for making a mere suggestion. In his latest post, he suggested that India need someone at No 4 and 5 who is in the Virat Kohli mould. By which he meant players who can score at a strike rate of about 80-90 and building an innings without taking risks. It seems he is not on the right side with his fans who bashed him once again. “India needs a no 4 & 5 who is from the Virat mould of batting. One who can score at a strike rate of 80/90 even when building an innings, taking zero risks by putting balls in the gaps & running the hard singles & twos,” read his post.

India needs a no 4 & 5 who is from the Virat mould of batting. One who can score at a strike rate of 80/90 even when building an innings, taking zero risks by putting balls in the gaps & running the hard singles & twos. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 20, 2019

Here is how fans mocked him:

India doesn’t need your commentary anyway. Period. — Bharat (@Bharat078) July 20, 2019

“putting balls in the gaps”?

Remember when @imjadeja did that to you? — Syed Zaleel Butt 🍑 (@TopiDrama69) July 20, 2019

you mean, 2 bits and pieces players? — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 20, 2019

Abhi Tak nahi mil rhe…Mai es baat se😂 pic.twitter.com/O0o1naLMhf — bewafa sanam🤣 (@patharke_sanam) July 20, 2019

Iyer is a good candidate then. Should be fast tracked quickly into the setup within 6 months. Also has shown good leadership skills at DC, should be given a long run of 15-20 ODIs becoz there’s time till the WC. — Yash (@yash_gy77) July 20, 2019

Abe dhakkan.. pahle inko buddha to hone de. Pujara and rahane can be inducted in the team. They have 4 5 years of good cricket left in them. — Hot Shot Fella (@HotShotFella) July 20, 2019

Not long ago, he found himself in the line of fire for making a comment on Ravindra Jadeja. He labeled Jadeja as a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer. This did not go down well with the cricketer and he responded brutally.