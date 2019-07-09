India vs New Zealand: Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar is at it again! Manjrekar feels that India has not picked the right XI for semi-final 1. Manjrekar feels India has picked five bowlers for the Old Trafford match, but according to him two of them are not suited for the conditions. He had also not included Ravindra Jadeja in his XI, whereas the Indian thinktank thought differently and kept him in the side. “India have taken a slight risk playing just 5 bowlers out of which 2 are not ideally suited for this pitch,” read Manjrekar’s post.

India have taken a slight risk playing just 5 bowlers out of which 2 are not ideally suited for this pitch. #CWCUP2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 9, 2019

Here is how he got trolled.

ICC has taken a risk by Appointing you as an Official Commentator. — Saurav Taragi (@LifevsZindagi) July 9, 2019

No one Literally no one Manjrekar : pic.twitter.com/XbG6tyHf3v — Dictator (@whatsiniiid) July 9, 2019

Hit like if you came here to see abusing comments to Sanjay Manjrekar ! #INDvNZ — Nirmal Chandran (@nimchand007) July 9, 2019

And Jadeja gets a wicket. How you’re a cricket pundit with such less cricketing knowledge is beyond us. More of us fans who never have played cricket at highest level know more about this sport than you. — Prantik (@Frankie__Ball) July 9, 2019

@imjadeja looks quite suited Sir! was hoping for you to be commentating when he got Nicholls out. What if he picks a 5 for? Presentation ceremony? #indiavsNewzealand — Ashutosh Pandit (@ashutoshspeakz) July 9, 2019

We are taking huge risk listening to you on TV. And still doing fine. — SurgTweets (@surg982) July 9, 2019

Meanwhile, New Zealand has made one change in their line-up — Lockie Ferguson comes in place of Tim Southee.

India has also made one change to their playing XI which featured against Sri Lanka. Yuzvendra Chahal has been included in place of Kuldeep Yadav.

“We’re going to bat. It looks like a good surface. We have played a number of games here. A toss-up with the overheads, but it’ll be around all day, so we need to get the job first up. We are used to the routine, but we have a great opportunity to put up a good performance against a side like India. Ferguson comes in for Southee,” said Williamson after winning the toss.

“We would’ve batted first as well. It’s a fresh wicket, nice and hard, and not moist. A bit of rain around as well, the ball will get wet as the game goes on. It could remain decent throughout the game. It’s going to remain similar throughout the course of the game.

“We’ve played really good cricket in Manchester, two good games, and it’s about focussing on the basics. We need to remember why we are in the semis. Chahal comes back in for Kuldeep Yadav,” said India skipper Virat Kohli.