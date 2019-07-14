Sanjay Manjrekar has been subjected to a countless number of trolls and heated conversation on social media during the ICC World Cup 2019. Be it from his banter with Michale Vaughan or the controversy regarding his “bits and pieces” comments on Ravindra Jadeja, the former cricketer has been seeing some hard times in England.

It looks like trolls and the heats of fans are here to stay for Manjrekar as he was trolled again after he tweeted his thoughts ahead of the final. His tweet post read, “If you believe in destiny, then it’s New Zealand, want to stick to logic? then it’s England. # favourite # icccwcfinal”.

If you believe in destiny, then it’s New Zealand, want to stick to logic? then it’s England. #favourite #icccwcfinal — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 14, 2019

Following his tweet, fans came all guns blazing at him within minutes. While some questioned and made fun of his logic, some directly asked him to shut up. Here’s a list of some of the comments that were received in Manjrekar’s tweet.

Our destiny is reading ur bakwaas tweets….🥺🥺 — sukajeevanam (@mahadevanrajesh) July 14, 2019

The game of cricket does not follow your logic. — Sami Ullah (@samibacer) July 14, 2019

I believe that you have made a irreversible fool of yourself in this World Cup ! If you believe in destiny you deserved it and if you want to stay with logic you ought to say SORRY to Sir Jadeja ! — Mahesh Joshi (@maheshjoshi15) July 14, 2019

If you believe in Jadeja, then it’s excellent. 💜

Want to stick to Manjrekar? Then it’s your misery. 🔥#SajayManjrekarPehliFursatMeinNikal. — Raj oza (@rajozaa) July 14, 2019

New Zealand and England are all set to fight it out for cricket’s biggest prize at the Lord’s, on Sunday. Both the teams have earned the spot for the final after overcoming tough hurdles in the league stages and also in the semi-finals. As such no one would be taking the field as favourites. Both the team stands equal and whoever hold the nerve should win their maiden World Cup title.