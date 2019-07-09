India vs New Zealand: Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar is once again making headlines. This time for dropping Ravindra Jadeja from his predicted playing XI for semi-final 1 against New Zealand, which is against the popular choice. Jadeja, who played his first game of the tournament as Shami was rested for the game against Lanka. Not only did Jadeja pick wickets, but also was a live-wire in the field as he took a brilliant catch.

All the good work means he gets picked for the semis, but according to Manjrekar he feels Kedar is a better option over Jadeja. He feels it is Kedar over Jadeja because of their record against the opposition. “Ind could pick players specific to the pitch, boundaries & opposition. Get Kedar back in the playing XI & look at numbers of Indian spinners v NZ before picking them. Chahal – Avg 27.15, Eco – 5.11 Kuldeep – Avg – 21.00, Eco – 4.84 RA Jadeja – Avg – 73.00, Eco – 5.61,” read his post.

Ind could pick players specific to the pitch, boundaries & opposition. Get Kedar back in the playing XI & look at numbers of Indian spinners v NZ before picking them.

Chahal – Avg 27.15, Eco – 5.11

Kuldeep – Avg – 21.00, Eco – 4.84

RA Jadeja – Avg – 73.00, Eco – 5.61 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 8, 2019

Here is his playing XI

Manjrekar’s Playing XI against NZ: Rohit Rahul Virat Pant Kedar Hardik Dhoni Kuldeep Shami Chahal Bumrah

Apparently, he picked this side keeping the long boundaries in mind.

“India have not played NZ before in this WC & this pitch is unlikely to be a used worn out pitch. India must plan for semis without any hangover of last four games,” his post read.

India have not played NZ before in this WC & this pitch is unlikely to be a used worn out pitch. India must plan for semis without any hangover of last four games.#INDvNZ #ICCWC2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 8, 2019

It has been a contrasting scenario for both the teams as India are in the middle of a rampaging run in the tournament as they finished the league stages on the top of the pile. A loss against England was a minor blip in an otherwise supreme run. However, New Zealand haven’t been in good form of late, with three consecutive losses.