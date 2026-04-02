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Sanjiv Goenka appears to lose cool at LSG captain Rishabh Pant after IPL 2026 loss to DC, after match PICS go VIRAL

Sanjiv Goenka appears to ‘lose cool’ at LSG captain Rishabh Pant after IPL 2026 loss to DC, after match PICS go VIRAL

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain Rishabh Pant were involved in an 'animated chat' after their loss to Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 match on Thursday.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka (left) and captain Rishabh Pant chat after their IPL 2026 match vs DC. (Source: X)

LSG vs DC IPL 2026: Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants stumbled to their fifth successive loss to the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League as DC emerged victorious by a comprehensive six wicket margin in the IPL 2026 match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. The men in the spotlight were once again owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain Rishabh Pant, who was retained for a record price of Rs 27 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Goenka and Pant were seen having an animated chat after LSG’s defeat but the Lucknow owner appeared calm in his message on Twitter about the team. “This is a long season, and moments like these are part of building something meaningful. I have full confidence in our captain and the team to respond with strength. To our fans, thank you for your support at Ekana today; we will come back stronger. The story of @LucknowIPL this season is far from written,” Goenka wrote on X.

This is a long season, and moments like these are part of building something meaningful. I have full confidence in our captain and the team to respond with strength. To our fans, thank you for your support at Ekana today, we will come back stronger. The story of @LucknowIPL this… pic.twitter.com/iQvN8u4g1d — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) April 1, 2026

However, the fans reminisced about Goenka’s infamous face-off against former captain KL Rahul a few seasons back in the IPL. In the photos which went viral after the match, Goenka was seen having an animated chat with LSG captain Pant, Director of Cricket Tom Moody and head coach Justin Langer after the game.

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BEFORE KL RAHUL, NOW RISHABH PANT Winning and losing are part of the game, but public humiliation shouldn’t be. If Sanjiv Goenka has concerns, they belong in the dressing room, not on a global broadcast. Lecturing a captain like KL Rahul & Rishabh Pant in front of cameras… pic.twitter.com/YDCjeacYAt — Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) April 1, 2026

Pant made some tactical changes for the IPL 2026 opener against DC by deciding to break up a successful opening pair of Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh and promoting himself to the opener’s slot. However, Pant was unlucky to be run-out for only 7 off a deflection of DC bowler Mukesh Kumar’s fingers as LSG were bowled out for only 141.

“I think that’s the best way looking forward because you know something like that, you can’t control, but thinking about it definitely puts you on the back-foot,” LSG captain Pant said about his unfortunate run-out in the post-match presentation.

Asked if he would continue to open the batting for the remaining of the IPL 2026 season, Pant said, “I think it’s a 50-50 call, but we’ll see. But you will definitely see me in the top order.”

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