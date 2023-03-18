Sanjiv Goenka Confirms ATKMB Will Be Renamed to Mohun Bagan Super Giants From 2023-24 Season
Finally it is a victory for all the Mohun Bagan fans who protested for their mother club day in and out.
Goa: Chairman Sanjiv Goenka has confirmed on Saturday after ATK Mohun Bagan’s maiden ISL triumph, that from 2023-24 season onwards, the Kolkata giants will be known as Mohun Bagan Super Giants.
“From next season the club will be known as Mohun Bagan Super Giants”, Goenka told at the post-match interaction.
Ever since the merger with Amar Tomar Kolkata (ATK ), Mohun Bagan fans have expressed their displeasure over the name throughout social media and even held protests outside the club tent and demanded the ‘ATK’ prefix to be removed permanently.
With the new so called identity, the Mariners have competed thrice so far in the ISL, winning it once and on the other two occasions have finished runners-up and reached the semi-final stage of the competition.
After playing out a 2-2 draw in regulation time, the match went down the wire to the dreaded penalties and the Mariners came out on top 4-3 on penalties.
The Moment @atkmohunbaganfc clinched the #HeroISL 🏆#ATKMBBFC #HeroISLFinal #LetsFootball #ATKMohunBagan pic.twitter.com/HRjRkW80jJ
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 18, 2023
.@atkmohunbaganfc are the CHAMPIONS of #HeroISL 2022-23! 🏆
Congratulations, #Mariners! 👏#ATKMBBFC #HeroISLFinal #LetsFootball #ATKMohunBagan pic.twitter.com/eNHYNrd7gi
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 18, 2023
