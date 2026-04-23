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Sanjiv Goenkas THIS move with Rishabh Pant surprises fans after LSGs defeat to RR

Sanjiv Goenka’s THIS move with Rishabh Pant surprises fans after LSG’s defeat to RR

Surprising moment between Rishabh Pant and Sanjiv Goenka after Lucknow Super Giants' defeat to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Heartfelt moment between Rishabh Pant and Sanjiv Goenka

The match no. 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the EKana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Lucknow, where the home team suffered a 40-run defeat.

Ravindra Jadeja’s heroics help Rajasthan Royals defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs

Star all-rounder and one of the greatest players of all time, Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial role for Rajasthan Royals with his all-round performance and thrashed Rishabh Pant’s side by a large margin of 40 runs. Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 49 runs off 29 balls, including two fours and one six. Not only this, he also showcased his brilliance after taking a wicket from a dangerous batter, Nicholas Pooran, with 29 runs conceded in his four overs.

With the help of heroics, Rajasthan Royals were able to bowl out Lucknow Super Giants for 119 runs and defend their 159-run score. This victory will help in the further matches as they are heading towards the playoffs of the tournament with a good net run rate.

Rajasthan Royals bowlers’ crucial spell against LSG

Not only Ravindra Jadeja, but star players like Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger and Lucknow Super Giants also stunned the LSG batting order with their impressive bowling performance. Jofra Archer (3/20) and Nandre Burger (2/27), Ravi Bishnoi (1/23). Meanwhile, Brijesh Sharma also delivered his brilliance in the bowling with (2/18).

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Heartfelt moment between Rishabh Pant and Sanjiv Goenka after LSG’s defeat

However, there’s no good news for Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants as they are not performing well this season. They have played 7 matches in the tournament, winning two games so far, with five losses. The times are not really good for LSG and Rishabh Pant. But, after the match, the franchise owner, Sanjiv Goenka, went onto the field and hugged Rishabh Pant for all his efforts and hard work. This heartwarming gesture by Sanjiv Goenka was caught by fans on social media and was praised for it.

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