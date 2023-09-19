Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Sanju Samson ABSENT From India’s Squad For ODI’s vs Australia; Upset Fans Bash Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar – VIRAL POSTS

Sanju Samson ABSENT From India’s Squad For ODI’s vs Australia; Upset Fans Bash Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar – VIRAL POSTS

Ind vs Aus ODI's: Do you think it is injustice to have not picked Sanju Samson?

Updated: September 19, 2023 7:34 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Sanju Samson, Sanju Samson News, Sanju Samson age, Sanju Samson updates, Sanju Samson runs, Sanju Samson records, India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus, India vs Australia 2023 ODIs, Cricket News, Ind vs Aus ODIs 2023, Ind vs Aus ODIs schedule, Ind vs Aus ODIs squads, Ind vs Aus ODIs live streaming
Sanju Samson not picked. (Image: X)

Mumbai: The Board of Control of Cricket in India announced the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series versus Australia on Monday night. While the squad was on predicted lines, a few decisions became talking points. For example, the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar. But, something that upset fans was the non-selection of Sanju Samson. It is no secret that Samson enjoys a massive fanbase and they get upset when he is not picked. This is not the first time this has happened. Here are some of the reactions of fans:

Trending Now

You may like to read


Notably, Ashwin is making a comeback to the Indian ODI side after 20 months. He last played for India in an ODI against South Africa, in January 2022. “It’s all in the head for players like him,” said Rohit when asked if Ashwin’s lack of game time in ODIs will be a concern.

India Squad For 1st & 2nd ODIs: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar.

India Squad vs Australia for 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>