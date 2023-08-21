Home

Sanju Samson, An Enigma And A ‘Stand-By’ Headache For Selectors

New Delhi: If we were to make a list of all the players, over the years, who should have been in the Indian team for a long time, Sanju Samson would rank pretty high. Like all wicketkeepers in India, even Samson had to go through the MS Dhoni era but beyond it, but he was always one of those who would be considered for every side, irrespective of whether he was selected or not.

Sadly, for him, as it was the Asia Cup squad named on Monday, most of the time he was ignored as other in the fray got preference. This time around, he is on ‘stand-by’ duty. Every such cold shoulder led to much hue and cry from the fans. Sometimes, this noise would bring him back into business, but for all his skills, Samson would invariably have a mixed outing, making him one major enigma in Indian cricket and surely a teaser for selectors.

Samson is one of the cleanest hitters of the cricket ball in contemporary cricket. One doesn’t have to look far, just his last inning, against Ireland in the second T20 International (T20I) at Malahide in Dublin on Sunday.

Some of his cover-drives were as good as we have seen in recent times.

But as it has been with him, once more it was an extravagant and ugly shot which led to his dismissal. This is where the enigma lies.

For all his talent, on the batting crease or behind the stumps, Samson seems to have these flashes of madness which of so often cost him his wicket, and led to questions about his focus. Time and again, he has done cruel injustice to his abilities and even the most ardent supporter cannot but grudgingly admit that he got it wrong.

This leads to quite a yo-yo ride in his stats. One look at the recently-concluded One-Day International (ODI) and T20I series with the West Indies and the current series with Ireland will show.

Against the West Indies, Samson didn’t play the first ODI, against the West Indies and in the second, he scored 9 off 19 deliveries, quite a struggle. But even as the murmurs resumed, he went on to score 51 off 41 in the third match. But that inning to ended with an extravagant shot.

Came the T20Is and Samson had 12 runs off 12balls in the first and 7 off 7 in the second (stumped after charging out at Akeal Hosein).

Thereafter, he didn’t need to bat till the 5th match, when he scored 13 runs off 9 balls.

Against Ireland, Samson’s first outing was restricted to one ball as rain ended play, but in the second, he scored 40 off 26, ending in a wild hack onto his stumps.

As is evident from these two series, and many before, once he gets his head down, Samson can be really difficult for the bowlers. But much of the time, he is playing with his head all out of place, physically and metaphorically, and the selectors once again have theirs in their hands.

India is on the cusp of a new team. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh are adding their names to the ever-growing list, with the likes of Shubman Gill and, in Samson’s department, Ishan Kishan and Jitesh Sharma, are making things more complicated and it will not get any easier in future.

Samson is from one generation earlier, at least to some of these players, and there is no doubt that time is running out. One always wishes that he does justice to his irrefutable skills. But, as he travels with the Indian team without being in the actual squad, it may already be too late for him.

